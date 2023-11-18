Tinubu unveils BUA’s N1bn innovation centre donated to UNIMAID

From left: Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, Maiduguri -Based Billionaire and Chairman Oriental Energy Group, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, Chairman/C.E.O BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu, Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima (GCON) and Yobe state Governor, Hon. Mai Mala Buni during commissioning of N1 billion International Centre for Innovation and Enterpreneurship donated by BUA Group to University of Maiduguri on Saturday 18th November, 2023.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday commissioned N1 billion Abdul Samad Rabiu (ASR) International Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship situated at the University of Maiduguri campus in Borno State.

The commissioning of the edifice which was donated by ARS Africa Initiative is part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of the Chairman and Founder of BUA Group of companies which have it’s co-mandate to empower, contribute, make impact, and have the opportunity to develop exceptional talents and skills in Africa.

The commissioning of the project herald series of programmes lined up for graduation and presentation of certificates to no fewer than 33,429 Graduates and 1,698 Post- graduates who have successfully completed their various courses of study in the University since 2018 to 2021.

Tinubu who was represented by the Vice- President, Senator Kashim Shettima, was also amongst Honorary Doctorate Degree recipients at the 24th Combined Convocation ceremony for the numerous contributions they offered to the growth and development of the institution.

The Vice -President therefore commended BUA Group for donating the centre to the institution, which according to him, would assist greatly in complimenting efforts of the Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda (TRHA).

In his welcome address, the Vice- Chancellor of the institution, Professor Aliyu Shugaba commended BUA Group led by latest benefactor, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for the gesture.

He said, the Centre is important in two respects for the university, which has prioritized entrepreneurial training to physically offer the gigantic and befitting edifice for Entrepreneurial training in the University.

Secondly, he added, it provides the best prospect for the necessary paradigm shift in entrepreneurial learning.

“The initial Centre for Entrepreneurship and Enterprise Development (CEED) and the Centre for Innovation and Product Development, both aimed at training of Entrepreneurs and the creation of enterprises by graduates of the university.

“However, despite the three months training provided in entrepreneurship and over 70,000 students exposed to it, the objective of creating enterprises by the students at graduation has not been realized, therefore, this new Centre is expected to remedy the situation.

“It is expected to foster a thriving innovation and entrepreneurial ecosystem that encourages creativity, collaboration and experimentation.

“It will provide a platform for individuals and other stakeholders launch and grow new ventures, creating a social and economic impact in the process. In future, products of the Centre will be capable of creating enterprises for self-employment. On behalf of the University I express our profound gratitude to say thank to Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu for his generosity and support.” Professor Shugaba said.

In his remarks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Alhaji Rabiu said, the gesture is part of Corporate Social Responsibility of the conglomerate and ASR Africa Initiative to assist society in economic growth and development, which the University and some other institutions were beneficiaries.

He said, “the Centre comprised of digital fabrication laboratory and virtual manufacturing, mechatronics, Robotics and Drone laboratory, Incubator spaces, Innovator’s Lounge, Training rooms, External Researcher’s Den among others which will advance curiosity, knowledge and Enterpreneurship”.

Meanwhile, at the convocation ceremony which was attended by many dignitaries at Mohammed Indimi International Learning Centre, Honorary Doctorate degrees were conferred on four distinguished Personalities, which include; the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima GCON, His Royal Highness the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Umar Ibn Garbai Al-Amin El-Kanemi, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Chairman BUA Group and Alhaji Dr. Dahiru Bobbo the former Registrar of the University of Maiduguri for their remarkable contributions to the University and society.

Likewise, Professors Emeriti were conferred on Abubakar Mustapha, Muhammad Yerima Balla and Bamidele R. Badejo.

Among those who graced the occasion include; the new Chancellor of the institution, the Emir of Lafiya, Nassarawa state, HRH, Justice Sidi Bage Muhammad, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, his counterpart from Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Maiduguri -Based Billionaire and Chairman Oriental Energy Group, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi, some serving and former ministers, national assembly members, traditional rulers, religious leaders among others.