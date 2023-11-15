Tinubu tasked on holistic devt of N-Delta

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A financial advisor and expert, Mr Michael Diongoli has urged President Bola Tinubu to articulate his blueprint for the development of the Niger Delta, pointing out that the region needs infrastructure, technological advancements, agriculture, education and harnessing of the bountiful resources.

Diongoli, who stated this at a parley newsmen in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, also called on the Ministry of Niger Delta, the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and all concerned authorities to vividly state their plans and blueprint for the development of the Niger Delta so that the citizenry can be substantially informed, key into the plans and hold the government accountable accordingly.

He said: “I believe this government means well, and Mr President postures as a man filled with vision, willpower and total commitment to the Nigerian project. However; he needs to articulate his plans for the people of the Niger Delta region.

“The Niger Delta is not just an oil-rich region that contributes largely to the revenue of the nation, but a region rich with human resources (industrious people) who seek to contribute their quota to the Nigerian project.

“Thus, we seek that Mr. President be magnanimous enough to have an inclusive government that embodies the needs and concerns of the Niger Delta people. We desire federal collaboration on progressive projects and initiatives within the Niger Delta and it’s support for Indigenous based enterprises.

“We therefore call on Mr. President, the Ministry of Niger Delta, the Niger Delta Development Commission and all concerned authorities to vividly state their plans for the development of the Niger Delta so that the citizenry can be substantially informed, key into the plans and hold the government accountable accordingly.

“We trust that the President Tinubu-led administration would show adequate commitment to the development of the Niger Delta region and would wish to assure him of our continuous support for his progressive plans for the Niger Delta region.”