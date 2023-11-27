Tinubu swears in 8 new perm secs, presides over FEC

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu Monday, swore in the eight newly appointed Permanent Secretaries.

The Permanent Secretaries who were recently appointed, after successfully scaling the Federal Civil Service’s selection process, took the oath of office before the commencement of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided over by the President at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Permanent Secretaries are: Ndakayo-Aishetu Gogo; Adeoye Adeleye Ayodeji; Rimi Nura Abba; Bako Deborah Odoh; Omachi Raymond Omenka; Ahmed Dunoma Umar; Watti Tinuke; and Ella Nicholas Agbo.

After the brief ceremony, the President alongside members of the cabinet, proceeded with the week’s FEC meeting, which is also being attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The ongoing meeting is being attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan; the Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila.

Other members of the cabinet, including virtually all the ministers and some other senior aides of the President took part in the meeting.