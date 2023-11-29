Tinubu, Sultan, Kumuyi, others to grace national day of prayer for Nigeria

By Luminous Jannamike

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside the Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and other prominent figures, is set to attend this year’s National Day of Solemn Prayer.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos Chapter, disclosed that the event, aimed at fostering unity and common understanding among Nigerians, is scheduled for Friday at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja.

Adegbite explained that the National Solemn Assembly stands as a rallying point for Nigerians to express support for President Tinubu’s administration, embodying the national ethos of unity and common understanding as the nation faces various challenges.

He said, “It’s an essential gathering for all Nigerians to pray and support for President Tinubu’s administration as it tackles various national issues, and to promote unity as outlined in the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda.”

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is scheduled to be the mother of the day, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, will chair the occasion.

Meanwhile, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, is tapped to be the keynote speaker.

Adegbite further revealed that Archbishop Daniel Okoh, the President of CAN, will be in attendance, as well as Senate President Godswill Akpabio, the Ooni of Ife, HRH Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Emir of Kano, HRH Aminu Ado Bayero, Tor Tiv, HRH Prof. James Ayatse, and Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Seyi Makinde, Babagana Zulum, Bassey Otu, and Dapo Abiodun. Additionally, other eminent personalities from the government, traditional, and faith communities will be present.

In addition, Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas, the President of the Charismatic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, emphasized the importance of the event.

He said, “This assembly is a three-hour non-stop praise, worship, and thanksgiving to God Almighty. We believe that if Nigeria emulates nations like the United States in setting aside a day for praise and thanksgiving, God will do even greater things for our nation.”

CAN’s National Director of Legal and Public Affairs, Mrs. Comfort Chigbue, highlighted the unity and harmony the event aims to promote.

“We are currently enjoying the benefits of good leadership, and we pray and release blessings for our nation, its people, and its leaders. Let us live in peace and love, and may we witness the greatness that lies ahead for all, including our children and mothers,” she stated.