Tinubu still recovering from knee injury – Bayo Onanuga

President Tinubu

Presidential aide on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has revealed that President Bola Tinubu is still recovering from the knee surgery he had in London, the United Kingdom.

Onanuga made this revelation in a recent interview with the Nigerian Tribune, while answering a question about President Tinubu’s health.

Recall that prior to the launch of presidential campaign for the 2023 general election, Tinubu made a medical trip to the UK’s capital to have knee surgery.

According to Ononuga, Tinubu has no other ailment but is still nursing the knee surgery.

He said, “No, he was not sick. We made this clear to Nigerians. Tinubu was as fit as a fiddle in the run-up to that election.

“Before that campaign began, I think a year before, he went for knee surgery, which was not a secret as President Buhari even went to see him in London when he was recuperating.

“So, that was what he went to do—knee surgery. That was why he could not walk properly.

“When you do knee surgery, you cannot be walking like a 25-year-old man. He is still nursing it up till now because it was a major surgery. It is not that he has any other ailment.”