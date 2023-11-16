Tinubu should be proactive on mining law — Salis

President Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

A New York-based lawyer and chartered accountant, Owolabi Salis, has urged the Federal Government to be more decisive on the activities of illegal miners in the country.

He said many Nigerians are not aware that illegal miners, especially foreigners in collaboration with some bad eggs in the country, are responsible for over 60% to 65% of the insecurity confronting the nation.

Speaking with newsmen, Salis said these illegal miners often instigate, fund and orchestrate communal clash(es) to displace people from their land to get illegal access to natural resources.

His words: “Nigeria is losing billions of dollars owing to the government’s negligence of the mining sector. Several factors are bedevilling the mining industry; two of them are illegal mining and smuggling of precious gems, aquatic animals, wild animals and others out of Nigeria.

“Nigeria is losing billions of dollars every year due to our negligence in the mining sector. The authority has not controlled the issue of mining, which is also creating a security threat.

“Most of these illegal miners operate without government’s approval and they are masterminded by foreigners in collaboration with local lords.

“The foreign illegal miners are the ones funding insurgency to displace people from their communities, to gain access to carry out the illegal mining. They will invade the village to displace innocent people, especially where they discover valuables and raw materials. All these international criminals are at the forefront and the Nigerian authority does not pay attention to it.”

While he urged the government to inculcate mining into the nation’s education curriculum, he said: “This would teach and enlighten younger Nigerians about the gains in the mining sector.”

Besides, he said: “Mining education should be introduced in primary and secondary schools and of course the tertiary institutions.”