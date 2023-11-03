Tinubu seeks fair, transparent poll in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi

By: Kingsley Omonobi & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA-President Bola Tinubu yesterday appealed to all candidates participating in the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states and the electorate to ensure free and fair elections.

The President made the appeal at the presentation of the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, flags to the standard-bearers in the upcoming elections in Abuja.

He presented the party flags to Chief Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa State; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is seeking a second-term in office, and Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for Kogi State.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale, said: “All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well.”

The President expressed optimism about the party’s chances of victory in the off-season elections, noting the hard work and records of the candidates, as well as the collective efforts of party officials, members of the APC National Working Committee, and the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said the collective efforts of these party men were factors inspiring his optimism in the forthcoming elections.

”I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo. We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

”Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

”We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodinma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious.

”I want to thank the active national leadership of our party, the NWC, and our hardworking chairman. He is doing a good job, and I thank him very much,” President Tinubu said.

The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, commended the President for endorsing the candidates and for taking time out of his busy schedule to present the flags to them.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabim Musa, has assured of the readiness of the armed forces to enforce the presidential directive to deal decisively with perpetrators of electoral violence.

The CDS, who gave the warning during his operational visit to troops in Kogi State, assured Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Edward David Onoja, at Government House, Lokoja, that the armed forces, in conjunction with other security agencies, was ready to allow for an enabling environment where Kogi indigenes would vote for candidates of their choice.

He also warned Kogi people to desist from electoral violence, embrace peace and tolerance, saying “the armed forces have zero tolerance for electoral violence and will ensure total compliance with the presidential directives to deal decisively with violators.”

The CDS equally condoled the people of Kogi State over the recent demise of the Ohionoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

While addressing the troops of Operation Safe Conduct in Kogi State, the CDS called for absolute profesionalism by the military during the forthcoming election.

He warned personnel not to involve themselves in any act inimical to the smooth conduct of the election.

General Musa appealed for an enabling environment to allow for free and fair election, assuring the entire people of Kogi State of the armed forces’ resolve to safeguard lives and property at all times.

While meeting with military commanders and heads of security agencies in the state, the CDS charged them to create enabling environment to allow Kogi State indigenes exercise their civic responsibilities and elect the candidates of their choice.

He warned against any compromise to subvert the forth coming Kogi election, saying security personnel would be monitored to ensure they performed their duties as expected.

