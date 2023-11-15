Tinubu restates commitment towards economic recovery

President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government will reverse the worrisome trend in the economy.

Tinubu gave the assurance on Wednesday in Uyo in a message to the opening of the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC).

Represented by the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, the President said he was aware of the pains being faced by Nigerians and had taken critical steps to cushion the effects of petrol subsidy removal on the citizenry.

He listed the N35,000 wage award to civil servants, N100 billion CNG-powered buses, and the signing of five executive orders to improve businesses as some of the steps taken by the administration.

Others, he said, included the efforts to clear billions of dollars in inherited foreign exchange backlog and the establishment of the committee to reduce the tax burden on Nigerians.

”The pains being faced by Nigerians are necessary sacrifices we all have to make; we are all stakeholders in the development of our dear nation,” he added.

Tinubu further said that the administration was not resting but striving to ensure a thriving and prosperous nation.

He assured that the government would welcome stimulating discussions about the growth of the economy.

The President tasked the media with ensuring truth and objectivity in the reporting of national issues.

The theme for the conference is ‘Stimulating Economic Growth and Technological Advancement: Role of the Media.’ (NAN)