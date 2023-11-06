Tinubu mourns victims of Canadian embassy fire, assures FG support

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the incident that occurred at the Canadian High Commission earlier on Monday.

Vanguard reported that part of the Canadian Embassy in Nigeria was razed down by its power-generating plant during repairs on Monday, killing two persons that were part of the technical crew while one person escaped.

The President’s Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, communicated the President’s empathy in a statement released on Monday.

The statement reads: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sympathises with the Canadian government, the diplomatic community, and all persons affected by a fire incident which occurred on Monday at the Canadian High Commission in Abuja.

“The President assures the Canadian authorities of the full support of the Nigerian government in the aid of diplomatic and local staff of the High Commission who were particularly affected by the incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the repose of the departed souls and wishes all injured persons a rapid and full recovery.”