‘Tinubu is Godsent’, Oluwo begs Nigerians for more understanding

By Biodun Busari

The Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has called on Nigerians to exercise more patience with President Ahmed Tinubu-led administration and trust his mental capacity to deliver dividends of democracy.

Oluwo affirmed the magnitude of economic hardship ravaging the world, saying the systematic approach of President Tinubu will pay off should Nigerians strengthen him with necessary support and encouragement.

He lamented the monumental damage done to Nigeria by most past leaders and stressed the need for collaborative efforts at laying a new viable and promising foundation for Nigeria.

The monarch made these known in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, adding that the President is Godsent to rescue the Nigerian economy.

He called on the labour unions, stakeholders and opinion leaders to prioritise the interest of Nigeria by giving a voice of hope hinged on promising tomorrow for surviving and aspiring generations “

Oluwo said, “As a responsible father to the nation, as I’m feeling the heat of the economic hardship, I’m equally breathing the air of hope that Nigeria, my adorable country, will be great and be greater. Our story will change.

“The derogatory perception about our image will turn positive to the envy of many. I have the hope that President Ahmed Tinubu will improve the tempo of our credit and credibility. He is Godsent and messiah to us.

“I’m seeking the support of all and sundry mostly especially the labour unions, stakeholders and opinion leaders to encourage President Tinubu ‘s administration by staying away from activities capable of disrupting the economy the leaders are trying to build. He will lay a template for successive administrations. He has demonstrated competency being the first Nigerian president to dare the reality of fuel subsidy.

“I engaged in a chat with some elites last week and likened the Nigeria situation with a patient who went for medical treatment. When he got to the hospital, the doctor recommended he should be given an injection.

“Instead of resigning to the injection, he ran away with his ailment. Should we accept that? The answer is no. President Tinubu has brought the injection to our ailment. I call on loyal and patriotic Nigerians to endure the pain of the injection for us to be relieved. I’m also feeling the pain. We will survive to enjoy its pleasure. We have pledged to be faithful, loyal and honest, this is a test time.

“Those pledges contained in our national oaths should be respected. A national fast should be declared in solidarity with our dear nation just the same way a national strike was honoured.”