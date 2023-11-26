Tinubu inherited govt that was almost in coma  – Dapo Abiodun

Gov Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun said President Bola Tinubu inherited an administration that was almost in comatose.

The governor stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said, “Tinubu inherited an administration that was almost comatose. I believes this government is very bold and taking the bull by the horns.

“President Tinubu has been able to do what no president has ever been able to do in the history of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu deregulated the petroleum industry to save Nigerians,” he added.

Details shortly…