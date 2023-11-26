Home » News » Tinubu inherited govt that was almost in coma  – Dapo Abiodun
News

November 26, 2023

Tinubu inherited govt that was almost in coma  – Dapo Abiodun

Abiodun

Gov Dapo Abiodun

Governor Dapo Abiodun said President Bola Tinubu inherited an administration that was almost in comatose. 

The governor stated this in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics.

He said, “Tinubu inherited an administration that was almost comatose. I believes this government is very bold and taking the bull by the horns. 

“President Tinubu has been able to do what no president has ever been able to do in the history of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu deregulated the petroleum industry to save Nigerians,” he added. 

Details shortly…

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.