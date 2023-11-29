Tinubu departs for COP28 Climate summit in Dubai

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu will today depart Abuja for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to attend the COP28 Climate Summit, also known as the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference, or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28).

At the world leaders’ summit, which takes place on December 1 and 2, 2023, under the theme, “Unite, Act, and Deliver,” President Tinubu will deliver a national statement, highlighting Nigeria’s stance on various thematic issues, including renewable energy and climate financing.

Mindful of the severe impact of climate change, such as desertification, flooding, erosion, drought, and national security risks arising therefrom on Nigeria, presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, said President Tinubu would maximize the opportunity afforded by the platform to advocate increased financial and technical support for developing nations, while reminding developed countries of their public pledge of $100 billion annually for support to localised initiatives to address climate change-related challenges.

According to Ngelale, the President’s message will also focus on holding businesses and institutions accountable, reflecting Nigeria’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices.

He said: “The Nigerian delegation to COP28 will actively explore establishing new and deeper bilateral partnerships to implement Nigeria’s Energy Transition, Article 6 Projects, Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes, ITMOs, Technology Transfer, Capacity Building, and Methane Mitigation.

“While in Dubai, President Tinubu will actively participate in key sideline events, which will further support the advancement of his avowed commitment to aggressively attract foreign direct investment for enhanced wealth creation and revenue expansion in the country, in addition to other events hosted by the Nigerian delegation.”