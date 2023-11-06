Tinubu departs Abuja for Saudi summits this week

President Tinubu

…To woo Arab nations on trade, investment

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

IN a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment, FDI, President Bola Tinubu yesterday announced fresh moves to woo the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Arab nations to invest in Nigeria.

Consequently,, President Tinubu is expected to travel this week to attend two major summits in Saudi Arabia.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja .

The presidential spokesman said the President would be heading to Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, this week to attend the Saudi-Africa summit and the Arab African summit.

Both events are scheduled to hold on November 10 and 11, 2023, respectively.

He said the President while in Saudi Arabia, would discuss several issues of mutual concern, with respect to economic ties between the regions and with respect to the issues of counter-terrorism, the environment and agriculture.

Ngelale explained that other areas for discussion would be in terms of accelerating the level of trade and investment between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the African continent.

He said: “Obviously, President Tinubu, is very keen on ensuring that the Federal Republic of Nigeria within the context of the continent is in a position to maximally leverage on opportunities that will be afforded by the implementation of the African continental Free Trade Agreement, where we will be having a single trade market of over 1 billion Africans.

“The expectation according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa is that by the year 2050, our market here on the continent would have surpassed $29 trillion.”

Ngelale further explained that at the Arab-Africa summit holding on November 11, President Tinubu in his capacity as chairman of the Authority of Heads of Government of ECOWAS would take part in the summit to ensure he was in the forefront of advocating for deepening partnership of the two regions – the League of Arab nations and Africa, with respect to integration in terms of infrastructure, facilitation and the establishment of a new high speed train network that would tie Arab nations from the Middle East and Northern Africa.