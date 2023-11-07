Tinubu capable of fixing the economy – APC Chieftain

President Tinubu

By Shina Abubakar

A stalwart of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, on Tuesday, said that President Bola Tinubu can fix the poor economic situation in the country for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, said this in a chat with newsmen in Osogbo, Osun State.

He said all that the president needed from Nigerians to fix the economy was a little patience, perseverance, endurance and support from all the citizens.

He also urged Nigerians, both at home and abroad to have faith in the ability of the president to provide practical steps in solving a series of challenges confronting the economic situation in the country.

Oyintiloye said: “It is true that the economy is not in good shape and Nigerians are going through a lot, finding it difficult to live a decent life.

“I believe the President knew this before he offered himself to govern the country and he is well prepared to tackle all these challenges.

“All we need to do is to continue to pray for the president, support him and be patient. There is no doubt that he is capable of fixing the economy.

“President Tinubu is a man with a private sector background. He worked in the banking and oil sector and believes he will use his wealth of experience to fix things.

“The removal of fuel subsidies and the monetary policy of the president will soon put the country on the right path.

“There will be improved electricity, job opportunities, improved security, infrastructure development, housing provision and food security.”

Oyintiloye, a former Directorate of Civic Engagement in Osun State, while congratulating the President on his victory at the supreme court, said that Tinubu will now have enough time to concentrate on governance.

He commended the Judiciary for the landmark judgement, adding that the Judiciary has once again proved itself as the last hope for the common man.

He also commended the president for appointing the best hands in his team to move the nation forward.

He said the president genuinely expressed his commitment to the renewed hope when he expressly asked all his cabinet members during a retreat last week to sign a performance bond.

“This show that this government is taking the bull by the horn and putting an individual on their toes which will enhance effective performance and delivery of good governance.

” This will further reaffirm the confidence of our people in the present democratic process”, he said.