Tinubu appoints three new Executive Commissioners for NUPRC

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of three new Executive Commissioners to serve in the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the redeployment of one current Executive Commissioner, pending their confirmation by the Nigerian Senate.

The appointment was made public via a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale in Abuja last night.

According to the statement, Mr Bashir Indabawa, representing North West is the Executive Commissioner, of Exploration and Acreage Management, Dr. Kelechi Ofoegbu, representing South East is the Executive Commissioner, of Corporate Services and Administration (Redeployed), Mr. Enorense Amadasu,

representing South-South, is the Executive Commissioner, Development and Production and Mr Babajide Fasina, representing SW as the Executive Commissioner, Economic Regulation and Strategic Planning

“The President approves this reshuffling and replacement based on his deeply informed assessment of all factors concerning the sector to establish a regulatory framework and culture that comprehensively disincentivizes errant behaviour and incentivizes diligence and rules-based business practice across the industry.”