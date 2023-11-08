Tinubu appoints 20 Federal Commissioners for NPC

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of twenty (20) qualified Nigerians to serve as Federal Commissioners in the National Population Commission (NPC).

Out of the 20, nine were currently Federal Commissioners but were reappointed to serve for a second term in office:

A statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale mentioned the names of the appointees as Hon. Emmanuel Trump Eke, (Abia), Dr. Clifford Zirra, (Adamawa, reappointed), Mr. Chidi Christopher Ezeoke, (Anambra- reappointed) and Barr. Isa Audu Buratai, (Borno, reappointed).

Others are Bishop Alex Ukam , (Cross River), Ms. Blessyn Brume-Ataguba, (Delta), Dr. Jeremiah Ogbonna Nwankwegu, (Ebonyi), Dr. Tony Aiyejina, (Edo, reappointed), Mr. Ejike Ezeh, (Enugu, reappointed), Mr. Abubakar Damburam, (Gombe, reappointed), Prof. Uba Nnabue, (Imo, reappointed), Ms. Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi Garba, (Kaduna), Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, (Kano), and Hon. Yori Afolabi, (Kogi).

Also appointed are, Hon. Olakunle Sobukola, (Ogun), Hon. Temitayo Oluseye Oluwatuyi, (Ondo), Sen. Mudashiru Hussain, (Osun, reappointed), Ms. Mary Ishaya Afan, (Plateau), Mr. Ogiri Itotenaan Henry, (Rivers) and Mr. Saany Sale, (Taraba, reappointed.)

The President charged the new and returning NPC Federal Commissioners to successfully implement all measures taken by his administration to produce and effectively appropriate accurate population data with which lasting solutions to Nigeria’s socio-political and economic challenges can be conclusively developed and executed.