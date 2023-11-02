Tinubu appeals for fair, transparent electoral conduct in Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi polls

President Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday in Abuja appealed to all candidates participating in the November 11 gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi States, as well as the electorate to ensure free and fair elections.

The President appealed for the presentation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flags to the standard-bearers in the upcoming elections.

He presented the party flags to Chief Timipre Sylva for Bayelsa State; Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is seeking a second term in office, and Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo for Kogi State.

President Tinubu in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Ajuri Ngelale was quoted as saying, “All I am pleading for is for free and fair elections. I believe we will do well.”

The President expressed optimism about the party’s chances of victory in the off-season elections, noting the hard work and records of the candidates, as well as the collective efforts of party officials, members of the APC National Working Committee, and the APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

He said the collective efforts of these party men were factors inspiring his optimism in the forthcoming elections.

”I want to thank the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, who is working hard to ensure a handover to our candidate, Usman Ododo. We are happy to have Hope Uzodinma, the great hope of our party and chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum. Thank you for the good job you are doing.

”Timipre Sylva, congratulations on what you have achieved as a former governor and former minister.

”We are all facing this crusade for democracy, particularly in this time of elections. It is our hope, and we have Hope Uzodinma as a candidate, that we will always come out victorious.

”I want to thank the active national leadership of our party, the NWC, and our hardworking chairman. He is doing a good job, and I thank him very much,” President Tinubu said.

The APC National Chairman commended the President for endorsing the candidates and for taking time out of his busy schedule to present the flags to them.