Tinubu, Akeredolu, rejoice with Osemawe at 70, coronation anniversary

President Bola Tinubu, and the Ondo state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu have congratulated, the Osemawe of Ondo, Oba Dr Victor Adesimbo Kiladejo, on the occasion of his 70th Birthday and 17th Coronation Anniversary.

Tinubu, in a message addressed to the Monarch which was personally signed by him, described the Osemawe as an extraordinary agent of positive development.

Chairman of the Birthday and Coronation Planning Committee, Chief Steve Akinretoye, said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Akure, the state capital.

The President noted that the Ondo Kingdom has been recording tremendous social and economic transformation since Oba Kiladejo, a successful medical practitioner, became the monarch in 2006.

The letter entitled, “Congratulatory Message On Your Birthday And Coronation Anniversaries, said that “I write, with joy, to wish Your Imperial Majesty, a happy 70th birthday and to congratulate you on your 17th Coronation Anniversary.

“I recall vividly what it looked like almost two decades ago, when Your Imperial Majesty was practically pulled out from your very successful private medical practice in Lagos, to mount the throne of your forefathers, as the Osemawé and Paramount Ruler of the Ondo Kingdom.

“It is evident that 17 years on, Your Imperial Majesty has filled that expansive office admirably, thus proving that the kingmakers of Ondo, obviously operating under divine inspiration, did not make a mistake in their unanimous choice of you as the next Osemawe. That was in the year 2006.

“Today, no one needs to go too far to encounter the evidence of your impactful reign over the Ondo Ekimogun people. They are visible all over the community and touch practically all aspects of human endeavour.

“May I emphasize, Kabiyesi, that the Federal Government notes the support you have lent agencies, institutions, programmes, and government officials as they relate with your community over the years?

“We appreciate your commitment, to extending the frontiers of development engagements which you have so very well coordinated in your domain, and with your subjects, both at home and abroad, these past years.

“On a personal note, let me, once again, express my appreciation to you for the two letters of congratulations you so graciously sent to me upon my victory at the February polls, and later, my subsequent inauguration as President.

“I pray that the years ahead turn out to be much more remarkable, for you, your immediate family, and the good people of Ondo Kingdom, whom you have led so admirably these past 17 years. May your reign continue to be fruitful and prosperous.

“Your Imperial Majesty, please accept, once more, the best wishes of my family, the Federal Government, and indeed, the entire people of our nation, Nigeria, as you mark and celebrate both anniversaries,” President Tinubu stated.

Also, Governor Akeredolu, in his message to the Osemawe, noted that the Ondo Kingdom has continued to witness unprecedented development and unmatched peace since Oba Kiladejo was installed, 17 years ago.

Akeredolu’s letter was entitled, “Goodwill Message On Your Imperial Majesty’s Platinum Celebration”

It read in part, “On behalf of myself and my wife, Betty, the government, and indeed the good people of Ondo State, I join other numerous well-wishers to extend our warmest felicitations to Your Imperial Majesty on the attainment of the enviable status of septuagenarian as well as on the occasion of your 17th Year on the throne of your forebears.

“Like many great things in life, the older they get the more enduring they become. That is – certainly very true of Your Majesty.

“In the last seventeen years as the Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, the ancient city of Ondo has continued to witness unprecedented development and unmatched peace. It is on record that Your Majesty provided unparalleled leadership when you were the Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas.

“Let me appreciate you, sir, for the good relationship between Kabiyesi and our government. Your counsel to our government from time to time has been found invaluable and developed.

“It is our earnest prayer that Your Majesty will continue to enjoy good health and divine wisdom in providing the much-needed leadership for Ondo Kingdom and Ondo State in general.

“It is my great pleasure to join other numerous Nigerians in wishing Your Majesty many more years of fruitful service to mankind,” Governor Akeredolu added.