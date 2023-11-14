Thrilling upsets and triumphs: Highlights from the Amuwo Games 2023 Festival of Sports Tournaments

In a thrilling turn of events at the Tech1M Chess Tournament, the unstoppable Umar, a two-time Under 13 Chess Tournament champion, surrendered his crown to Festac Bulls’ Excel Victor, adding an unexpected twist to his winning streak from the 2019 and 2021 editions.

The Tech1M Chess battlefield also witnessed the rise of new champions, with Tamunokuro Farry-Harry of Extension Dolphins claiming victory in the Under-17 category and Nzubechukwu Ananti defending the title for Festac Elephants in the Open category.

Meanwhile, at the Lanre Shittu Motors Scrabble Tournament, fresh faces took the spotlight. Abdulrahman Abubakar of the Mile 2 Lions seized the throne in the under 13 category, Amoo Abdullateef secured gold in the under 17 category, and Nwosu Chika triumphed in the open category.

The Golden Penny Volleyball Tournament reached its climax as the Festac Bulls triumphed over the Festac Unicorns in a nail-biting three-round final, securing the coveted gold medal.

Adding a touch of finesse to the sports extravaganza, the Smoov Chapman 5-aside tournament kicked off at the Darius Turf in Diamond Estate. Peter Nnamonu, the charismatic brand manager, set the stage in style, ushering in the competition with flair. Among the eight teams, the Mile 2 Hawks, GRA Rhinos, Festac Bulls, and Festac Elephants emerged victorious, advancing to the highly anticipated semi-finals.