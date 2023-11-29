Three times attempts to break Guinness World Records went wrong in Nigeria

By Biodun Busari

The Guinness World Records has been honouring people with exceptional feats across the globe since 1955.

The records chronicled and awarded impressive successes in all spheres of life in sports, arts, entertainment and so on.

In Nigeria, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Stephen Keshi, Bose Omolayo, Mfon Udoh, Bayo Omoboriowo, Lucy Ejike and many more had made names in Guinness World Records.

Moreover, on June 13, 2023, 27-year-old Nigeria chef, Hilda Baci broke the GWR record for the longest cooking time of 87 hours, 45 minutes, and 00 seconds set by Chef Lata Tondon in Rewa, India, in 2019.

Baci cooked for 93 hours 11 minutes at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos, witnessed by many Nigerians who defied the rain to cheer her up.

Her stardom, however, had attracted some other people to come up with impromptu decisions to engage in unnecessary competitions that yielded no results at the end of the whole show.

In a few cases, some of the people seeking to set or break the GWR suffered some physical wounds, which might have resulted from lack of counting costs before venturing into the challenge..

Here are three Nigerians who ended up suffering or injured in the quest to be recognised by GWR:

July 1 | Ijeoma collapsed for attempting 72-hour massage

A Nigerian female masseuse, Joyce Ijeoma, fainted in her bid to complete a 72-hour massage performance to break the existing record.

She began on July 1, 2023, attempting to finish the challenge, however, the masseuse fainted during one of her sessions, after reportedly completing 50 hours.

A video went viral in which her assistant caught her as she slumped on her knees while massaging.

Ijeoma was having the challenge in Lekki, Lagos State.

The previous record was set in 2015 by Alastair Galpin in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage in 25 hours and 4 minutes.

July 19 | Ebere partially went blind after crying for hours

On July 19, 2023, another Nigerian man identified as Tembu Ebere said he went ‘partially blind’ for 45 minutes during his attempt to cry for a complete week to break the GWR ‘cry-a-thon.’

He disclosed this while speaking to the BBC, adding that he was partially blind after he experienced “headaches, puffy eyes, and a swollen face.”

He revealed that he had to force himself to cry to break the record.

Ebere said he quickly invented a solution as he said, “I had to re-strategise and reduce my wailing.”

He also confirmed that he did not apply to GWR and that his attempt would not be official.

November 27 | Enitan landed in hospital following 58-hour wash-a-thon

A 200-level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife Osun state, Subair Enitan, was rushed to the hospital early midnight on November 27 after completing 58 hours of hand wash-a-thon.

The 21-year-old was billed to set a record for the longest hand cloth washing by an individual after applying to the Guinness World Records for the challenge in June.

The young lady started the quest on 24 November at the Student Union Building Motor park inside the University campus with thousands of students rallying around her.

Enitan completed the 58 hours around midnight on Monday from where she was taken in the School Ambulance to the institution’s clinic for a medical check.

Speaking before heading to the clinic, Enitan said she was fulfilled to have completed the task right in front of her mother, Omogbolabo Afolake, who was at the venue for over two days.

“I am very fulfilled to have completed the task right in front of my mum, friends and colleagues who thronged this venue to show love and support my ambition”, she said.

Vanguard News