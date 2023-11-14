Thought leaders mentor women in security amidst shifting landscape

In a concerted effort to empower women in the security profession, thought leaders, including government officials, communication experts, and top security professionals, convened at the Women In Security (WIS) Sub-Saharan conference.

Hosted by the American Society for Industrial Security (ASIS) Chapter 206 in Lagos, the conference, themed “Empowering Women in Security: Navigating Security Leadership,” provided invaluable career growth insights with a global perspective.

Speakers unanimously emphasized the need for women in security to be intentional about embracing personal development, networking, analytical skills, preparedness, effective communication, and identifying opportunities. These keys were highlighted as essential in navigating the dynamic security landscape and ascending the career ladder.

Mrs. Joko Olanitori, Chairman of ASIS Chapter 206, Lagos, expressed satisfaction with the impact of the Women in Security conference since its introduction in 2021, emphasizing the timeliness of the conference theme, citing the increasing need for leadership empowerment, skills, and innovative tools, especially in the face of rising insecurity crises globally.

Keynoting the event, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Police Affairs, Mrs. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, shared her excitement about the increasing interest of women in the security profession and advised participants to remain prepared for challenges, emphasizing the importance of self-affirmation and the acknowledgement of one’s strengths, values, and abilities.

Mrs. Bolatito Sure-Olufe, Director of Training at the Department of State Services (DSS), Headquarters, Abuja, encouraged women in the security sector to debunk age-old myths associated with their profession. She emphasized the importance of personal development and positioning while rejecting stereotypes that undermine the capabilities of women in security.

Earlier in his welcome address, ASIS Senior Regional Vice President, Mr. Balogun Musa, emphasized the global significance of ASIS International as a leader in security education and networking.