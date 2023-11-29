‘This is nonsense’- Netizens slam church for Inviting Pasuma, Portable to ‘Praise Night’

Celestial Church of Christ, Land of Goshen Cathedral, situated in the Kosofe area of Lagos, has come under fire for inviting Fuji musician Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, and controversial street singer, Habib Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, to a praise night.

In a flyer posted on the church’s Facebook page, the church wrote, “JOIN US ON 15th OF DEC, 2023. As We Celebrate our 7th Year Anniversary on Our ANKARA/PRAISE NIGHT

“Performing: ALHAJI WASIU ALABI PASUMA a.k.a. Oganla, HABEEB OLALOMI a.k.a Portable, MAY-SHUA, EVANG. SUNDAY GP a.k.a De Governor”

Netizens have taken to the comment section to slam the church for inviting ‘worldly musicians’ to its event.

A Facebook user, Adeoluwa Adewole wrote, “This church need to be call to order this is nonsense”

Another commenter, BU KO LA wrote, “This is totally nonsense”

Onaolapo Benjamin wrote, “I hope this is not real.if not, what is happening in the body of christ.devil as taking control of that church. God will restore it in Jesus mighty name amen”

Ashem Salem Timothy said, “The pastor wants to trend and get attention for his church and he’s getting it”

Bolanle Bamidele Adewuyi wrote “This is disheartening… Is this what you turn the Church of God to? It’s hilarious”

Eri Tunmise wrote, “I was just laughing when I saw this flier…why will u call an hip-hop and Fuji artist for praise night? Is there no gospel singers again? Well, we are enticing with worldly stuff…This nonsense can only happens at white garment church… Because others churches like baptist, Redeem, CAC can never do this…. Hmmm! The end of the world”