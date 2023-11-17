Third Mainland Bridge’ll be closed for repairs on Monday – FG 

Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government said all ramps of the Third Mainland Bridge will be closed for repair work at 7 a.m. on Monday.

The Federal Ministry of Works disclosed this in a statement signed by the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Keisha, on Friday.

Keisha said the federal government was set to undertake extensive repairs on the bridge.

The statement read, “In view of the above, the motoring public is hereby notified that all four ramps connecting Adekunle to TMB will be closed at the same time going forward.

“Consequently, motorists are hereby advised to use alternative routes while cooperating with the traffic management officials deployed to manage traffic and ensure hitch-free movement.”