Third Mainland Bridge repairs: FG advises motorists to use alternative routes

Third Mainland Bridge

By Kingsley Adegboye

THE Federal Government, yesterday, urged motorists to use alternative routes to avert gridlock as comprehensive repair works on Adekunle ramps of Third Mainland Bridge begins today.

Addressing newsmen on the 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, the Federal Controller of Wosrks, Lagos State, Engr. Mrs Olukorede Kesha, said the repairs would begin today adding that the Adekunle exit ramp would be closed to traffic from 9.00 a.m. for the two weeks’ rehabilitation after which, work would move to other areas.

Kesha said: “We are here to sensitise Lagosians on the forthcoming closure of Third Mainland Bridge on Monday November 6. By 9.00 a.m. the two access ramps to Adekunle will be closed to traffic. What that means is that if you are coming from Iyana Oworo you can go straight. And if you are heading for Lagos Island, the road is still free for you; that bridge is still free for you.

“You can use it straight to the Island but peradventure you are going to Adekunle, you will not be able to do that if you are coming from Iyana Oworo.”

The controller said motorists coming from the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway/Toll Gate/Ogudu axis inwards Lagos Island would not be able to access Adekunle/Ebute-Metta from the Third Mainland Bridge.