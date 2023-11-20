They’re killing your sacrifice for democracy, Obi tells Jonathan

…salutes ex-President @66

John Alechenu, Abuja

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 2023 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed sadness that the legacy of free, fair and credible elections left behind by former President GoodLuck Jonathan, is being eroded by persons he described as hawks.

Obi expressed his feelings in a birthday message to the former Nigerian leader who recently celebrated his 66th birthday.

In a series of tweets on his X (formally Twitter) handle, the LP standard bearer congratulated former President Jonathan on his birthday while expressing gratitude to him for his huge sacrifice for democracy in Nigeria and Africa.

The former Anambra State Governor however expressed regret that some hawks were making spirited efforts to undermine democracy in the country.

The LP standard bearer said, “May I on behalf of my family heartily congratulate Your Excellency, Dr Goodluck Jonathan as you mark your 66th birthday anniversary today.

“I thank God for what he has used you to do for our country, Africa, and global democracies as President and former President who continues to be a good vehicle for free, fair, transparent, and violent free elections.

“Your recent mission for democracy in our West African Neighbour, Liberia where a transparent election was held leading to a run-off that produced an opposition as the winner, made many Nigerians nostalgic about your huge sacrifice for democracy in our country in 2015.

“God will continue to bless you for that rare patriotism that elevated our beloved country in global democracies worldwide, notwithstanding spirited efforts to undermine it.

“That singular act of yours accompanied by the landmark quote ‘My political ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian,’ says it all about your commitment to democracy where the people’s will prevails.

“As you celebrate this unique day in your life, it’s my prayer that God almighty will bless and keep you in good health of mind and body for many more positive things for our country and humanity.”