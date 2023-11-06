There’s still hope in judiciary – Nnamchi, Enugu LP Rep

By Dennis Agbo

The member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Prof Paul Nnamchi has said that despite the outrage that trailed the election petition Tribunal judgements across the country, there was still a glimmer of hope for the Nigeria judiciary system.

Nnamchi said his case was a pointer to the fact that all hope is not yet lost in the Nigeria judiciary, but blamed the torpedoes in the 2023 tribunal judgements on desperate politicians who find it difficult to accept defeat at the polls.

Nnamchi of the Labour Party, LP, was declared winner of the February 25 House of Representatives Election for Enugu East/Isi-Uzo federal constituency with an overwhelming number of votes against his rivals, but the National Election Petitions Tribunal headed by Justice Abubakar upturned Nnamchi’s victory on the trumped up grounds of late resignation as a lecturer in the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN.

But the Appeal Court sitting in Lagos, on Friday, restored Nnamchi’s mandate, stating that the Tribunal in Enugu erred in its miscarriage of justice.

Nnamchi while addressing his constituents in a reception on his honour, expressed disappointment that candidates who could not win their polling units wanted to be declared winners through the back door.

He appealed to politicians to seek political offices through the strength of the ballot to restore public and social acceptance in governance, mocking the desperation of some politicians to occupy political offices at all costs irrespective of obvious circumstances against them during the election.

Nnamchi commended the Appeal court for sustaining the mandate given to him at the poll and promised he would continue to sponsor human interest bills and motions that will drive infrastructural and human capital developments in his constituency.

On his impression about the Nigeria Judicial system, Nnamchi said that even though there are things that are difficult to keep as opinions, “I’d say I have confidence and I will also say that God is on my side and I thank them (judiciary) for upholding the people’s wish.

“The overwhelming votes that the majority of the people bestowed on us were validated by the Appeal Court which is a thing of Joy. Before now, I didn’t know that people could throw morality into the mud and go for what they don’t have on merit. For me, I can’t go to claim electoral victory when I knew how badly I lost, against somebody who won you more than three times your votes, that is going against the people’s wish.”