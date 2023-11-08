The reform of the Land Use Act of 1978 and protecting community interests, By Usman Sarki 

The end must make for good- Edmund E. Morel, (Nigeria: Its Peoples and Its Problems, 1911)

CHAPTER Two Section 16(1) and (2) of the Constitution spelt out the economic doctrine of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Subsection 2(b) provided “that the material resources of the nation are harnessed and distributed as best as possible to serve the common good”. To all intents and purposes, this must apply to land use, ownership, management and distribution across Nigeria.

No section of this country should be favoured above any others in the allocation of lands, especially in urban areas such as the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, where an uneven distribution of land has been established and has created disequilibrium and disparity between the original owners and those who came from other parts of the country.

This disequilibrium might now be widened to encompass the whole of the country if the contemplated review of the Land Use Act of 1978 and its reframing to supposedly “free up dead” capital is pushed through by agencies of the Federal Government as it was recently reported. Essentially, what was envisaged is to supposedly “unlock over $300bn ‘dead’ capital in the housing sector through a series of reforms in land administration and collaborations with stakeholders”, according to the newspaper that carried the report.

It is the considered view of this article that before such action is taken, some caveats must be put in place to safeguard the interests of the communities from where land will be taken for any purpose. The appropriation of land by governments “on grounds of overriding public interest”, has been a convenient tool to dispossess individuals and communities of their lands. The weak and the vulnerable communities and individuals have been at the receiving end of this fiat which has created widespread disparity and unrest in many parts of the country.

The insecurity in the North- West, especially in Zamfara State, has been attributed, to some extent, to the large-scale appropriation of land by officials and wealthy individuals, as confirmed by the report of the committee led by a former Inspector General of Police that examined the causes of insecurity in the state. Illegal mining and associated destruction of land and the wholesale takeover of lands for exclusive private uses have also exacerbated the farmers and herders clashes in parts of Nigeria.

The land question is of paramount significance in concretising of the idea of nationhood in Nigeria. The sense of affinity and belonging to the Nigerian nation is contingent upon the actual or nominal attachment to a piece of the territory of the Nigerian state from where one originated. Other than that, there are few tangible factors that grant the basis for belonging to this country with the exception, perhaps, of the ethnic group that one is born into.

Ownership or legal possession of land either granted by customary law or other judicial fiats, is the basis of stability and communal peace and concord. Upsetting this would inevitably generate instability and disturb the peace everywhere in Nigeria. Any policy that aims to redefine the nature and substance of land use and ownership in Nigeria, must take into cognizance the consequences and implications before contemplated actions could be taken.

Alienation of the Nigerian people from the country’s productive forces and their distancing from the ownership of capital and other means of production have created a wide chasm of inequality that is manifested today in unacceptable levels of poverty and egregious insecurity. Taking away the sole remaining asset now held in trust for the people even if in a nominal sense by the authorities under the existing land use laws, will create unprecedented disquiet and catastrophe of considerable proportions.

The reported willingness of the Ministry of Housing to “break all institutional, legal and bureaucratic barriers that had hindered sector growth over the years”, should be received with alarm because this contemplated exercise will be carried out with “stakeholders” who will inevitably be investors and others likely to come from outside the communities from whom land would be taken. What then would be the fate of the erstwhile owners of the land if large-scale appropriation of their sole remaining asset is done, to serve the interests of commercial housing developers and agricultural producers?

The enactment of all public policy measures should be guided by certain general considerations among which will be the public good, national security, the people’s welfare, positive development of the economy, creation of opportunities in employment and income generation, etc. Above everything else, public policy should ensure continuity of nation-building and the consolidation of national development within the parameters of established plans and frameworks.

Regarding the announced reform of the land use act, it should be pointed out that its purposes would be vitiated if wholesale transfer of community lands is implemented by government fiat to favour so-called investors and proves detrimental to the interests of the common people. Even during the colonial period, the delicate balance in land ownership was not carelessly upset by the British, who went about appropriating land on the basis of differentiation between communally-owned “native” lands and those to be leased to European settlers or entrepreneurs for commercial activities like mining.

Caution must not be thrown to the winds when policy is enacted or reviewed as it seems in this case. All ramifications must be examined and the benefits of any doubts that may arise from the examination of the policy must be given to the people whose lot would be adversely affected by it.

Let the government allow such complicated matters be decided by the communities concerned in consultation with their governors, traditional rulers and representatives in the state houses of assembly and the federal legislature. It should not be the mandate or function of any federal ministry to take over lands purportedly for development in association with “stakeholders” and “partners” who are not from those communities.