‘The God’s Advocate’ inspired by true life story – Fabian Agumagu

By Ayo Onikoyi

‘The God’s Advocate’ by Fabian Agumagu which tells a captivating literary journey that delves into the age-old clash between tradition and modernity within the vibrant backdrop of African culture has been released.

This intricately woven narrative takes place in the Ele Community, a fictional setting deeply rooted in its age-old customs and traditions, guided by the wisdom of Assor, the revered chief priest.

“When I named the book The God’s Advocate, I meant someone who speaks on behalf of the gods. In a typical African society, the God’s Advocate is usually the chief priest, who is in charge of the village deity. He possesses some supernatural powers given to him by the gods,” Fabian Agumagu said.

“The title was inspired by a chief priest whose birth was foretold by the gods. This is significant because the story centers around the chief priest, who, together with the village king, led the people to peace and progress. However, their leadership became threatened when a new religion was introduced to their village,” he added.

The story commences with an era of harmony, where Assor, aptly known as “The God’s Advocate,” leads the community with wisdom and native intelligence, predicted by the gods. His leadership ushers in an era of peace and progress, earning him the admiration and trust of the community.

However, the tranquil existence of Ele Community is disrupted with the arrival of a foreign God, symbolized by an Irish priest, Reverend Father Clooney. As the priest challenges certain harmful aspects of the community’s traditions, a battle unfolds between progress and heritage, ultimately leaving the community at a crossroad.

The novel beautifully captures the essence of African culture, traditions, and the significance of trust in leaders. Agumagu’s storytelling is a reminder that not all aspects of African culture are negative. It highlights the deep-rooted tradition, integrity, and moral values found within African societies