‘The Futures’ lecture set to address fundamental issues in Nigeria

By Providence Anyanfeoluwa & Blessing Lawal

The Philips School of Futurology, Security and Leadership Research has announced the maiden edition of ‘The Futures’, an initiative targeted at addressing Nigeria’s fundamental issues.

The Futures is an annual lecture scheduled to hold on November 2, 2023 in Lagos with the theme: “Futures in Focus”

Speaking at a media briefing, the Convener, Dr. Osaren Emokpae, said that the future of Nigeria is a reality that needs to be looked into.

He said that the school which started 25 years ago, went into cessation for a while for some reasons, but is now back to continue the teaching about the future to change the society.

Emokpae said: “There are fundamental issues underlined in our historical background that until we deal with them we cannot have peace and that is what futurology is about. We want to talk about the future but for you to be able to talk about it the future we need to have an understanding of what is happening now.

“The future of Nigeria is at stake, if we are not careful we may be the last set of people that will have a Nigeria that is one as a political entity because of all the underlying fears of people feeling un-included.

“We can actually create a future by intentionally including and bringing everybody together so that nobody goes to sleep without food, a place to lay, without potable water to drink, or access to health care.

“As long as we ignore these things or leave some people out of these common wealth. As long as these wealth remain in the hands of few the majority of people who do not have it will fight in whatever way.”