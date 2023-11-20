‘The Experience 2023 ‘ll unify Nigerians’

The organisers of the annual gospel concert, ‘The Experience’ have said that the programme is aimed at unifying Nigerians through worship, regardless of their diverse and economic background.

While announcing the 2023 edition of the concert billed for December 8, the organisers in a statement stressed a need for unity among nations of the world, and Nigeria in particular.

It noted that free the programme also aimed to foster togetherness and promote social impact initiatives, as further exemplified in Coca-Cola’s partnership with the programme.

It stated that a line up of global worship leaders has been arranged to minister in song and words to a diverse audience who will converge at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Onikan, Lagos venue of the programme.

Expected artists for the concert identified by the organisers included Ehi, Tope Alabi, Dunsin Oyekan, Onos Ariyo, Prinx Emmanuel, Nathaniel Bassey, IB Quake, Adeyinka Alaseyori, Beejay Sax, Moses Bliss and William McDowell.

Others are Muyiwa Olarenwaju, Tim Godfrey, Timi Dakolo, Mr. M & Revelation, LMGC, and Naomi Raine.

“These ministers will lead the audience in a powerful display of sounds, using their songs to create an atmosphere of worship.

“The Experience 2023″ is more than just a concert; it’s a manifestation of the unifying power of faith. It promises to be a night where worshippers unite and hearts are drawn closer to the essence of divine grace”, the statement added.