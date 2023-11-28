The `ebìtì in the resolution of Ondo State political impasse

By Sola Ebiseni

GROWING up in the riverine environment where our economy, in addition to fishing, also depended on making canoes using big trees for water transportation or for lumbering and logging, it was easy for me to understand our local adage to the effect that whoever cuts a heavy tree halfway has only set up a deadly ebìtì in the forest. Wikipedia aptly describes ebìtì as “traditional Yoruba loaded animal suspended trap, consisting of a load of dirt or stone, held by a branch, with food under it”. It takes a slight touch of anything holding the ebìtì to make it collapse on and kill any such intruder.

President Bola Tinubu, over the weekend, invited the dramatis personae in the political impasse foisted on the state by the APC with resolutions that threw up more questions than solutions. The personal intervention of the President only confirmed unfortunately that Aketi is currently not in charge as the actors consider themselves as equals. The video making the rounds revealed survivalist pranks on the part of the actors.

The President was diplomatic enough not to be seen as the one dictating events when he asked the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Olamide Oladiji, to present the Resolutions which he did in favour of the status quo in respect of the leadership of the House of Assembly, the State Executive Committee of the party and the State Executive Council. The Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Princess Oladunni Odu, who spoke earlier and apparently in a bid not to ruffle further feathers, deftly employed her feminine mien in announcing that “we have all resolved to toe the path of peace”.

For effect, she verbally hugged the President several times as “the father of the nation” and “our father” while also acknowledging the presence of other stakeholders, including the senators and members of the House of Representatives from the state and my friend, Ade Adetimehin, the state chairman of the party, who has much explanation to make on return from Abuja for not protesting being called “our father” by our delectable elder sister, princess of Idepe-Okitipupa.

Adetimehin reached out to his political arsenal to make his position most unmistakable in summarising the Resolutions first “that we should maintain peace; number two, the current government in the state should remain as it is under the able leadership of Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu; at the same time, the Exco put in place by his government should remain the same; the leadership of the House under the Speaker should remain the same and craftily avoiding being seen as directly canvassing for himself, added that “the party under the watch of the National Chairman should remain the same”.

He pledged to the President that there would be no issues with his directive that “the Deputy Governor should write a letter that there will be no issues”(whatever that meant). He was however economical with the truth when he falsely assured the President that the PDP in the state has crumbled and that its members are decamping everyday.” It is anyway food for thought for the opposition in the state. Time, as they say, will tell.

The Deputy Governor, in a statement credited to the State House Abuja, was quoted inter alia that: “I want to say that I pledge to all of you that I embrace every one of you. I put behind all that has happened before now. I’ve let go and also let God, just as the President has advised us. And I want to say that no offence, no guile in my mind whatsoever. All that has happened is politics. Impeachment is part of politics. If you survive it, it is also politics. It has come.

I’ve survived it, and every other thing is in the past. It is one big family and our father has intervened to bring all the children together to remain under the same family and with the position that I occupy, I will carry every one of you along in every decision that needs to be taken and in everything that we do, we will work together; the executive and the legislature will work together to ensure that governance is on the right track. All the Executive Council members, I want to plead with all of you to cooperate with me, with the Governor, so that we can bring the dividend of democracy to our people.”

The whole drama has been interpreted in several ways by different people, obviously based on their interests. The Speaker, the SSG and party Chairman all spoke about maintenance of the status quo with the chairman being more emphatic when he said “the government should remain as it is under the able leadership of Arakunrin Odunayo Akeredolu with the Exco put in place by his government”.

On its own part, the statement credited to Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), interpreted the resolution to mean “that Governor Akeredolu remains Chief Executive of the State, Aiyedatiwa remains Deputy Governor, and members of the State Executive Council continue their respective duties, even as the leadership of the state’s House of Assembly and the APC chapter in Ondo State is preserved.”

The supporters of Aiyedatiwa and many well-meaning indigenes of Ondo State and Nigerians would prefer an unequivocal resolution declaring Aiyedatiwa the Acting Governor in which office he can properly direct the ship of the state as the captain. As Deputy Governor, he is only seen at best as primus inter pares among the members of the Executive Council who are ever conscious of the overriding intervention of the Governor, no matter his health status, in the running of the state. The pleading of the Deputy Governor for “all the Executive Council members to cooperate with him and the Governor, “so that we can bring the dividend of democracy to our people” is balderdash that has no place in the presidential system of government.

Truth be told there is no real problem between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa. It is all about permutations for 2024. President Tinubu, also an astute politician fully understands the dynamics of the contrived crisis. He is only waiting for the child to die in the hands of his mother, as they say. He knows the real stakeholders, that is why he probably, for instance, shut out from the meeting members of the Aketi family who are often touted as the one calling the shots in the state, the same way he ditched his own begotten son from prowling the FEC.

The inconclusive or nebulous Abuja resolution is an èbìtì in the governance of the Sunshine State. The temperature may soon reach the boiling point and the elasticity at the snapping end. As usual, the House of Assembly, in spite of current pretenses, may be the boxing ring having now evenly divided in favour of the Deputy Governor who hitherto had only one member on his side. The solution is obvious. The most feasible is the convocation of the Deputy Governor as Acting Governor with the full powers of a Governor. If that sounds odious to the hearings of the supporters of the Governor, let all appointees interested in the gubernatorial election resign forthwith and allow Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa who were elected by the people run their government in the interest of the people of the state.

It makes no difference that Aiyedatiwa himself may have the ambition to succeed his boss whose tenure is at end. Many of us outside government and the ruling party and others in APC also do. Máfò máfò, jí gbò máà kàn(You speak or not, qui sera, sera).

Nigeria, we hail thee.

Ebiseni is the Secretary General, Afenifere