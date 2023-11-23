‘The dead shall rise again,’ Nigerians react as Oladips shares evidence of being alive

Reactions have trailed rapper Oladips’s recent video where he evidenced being alive after wide report of his death.

Recall his management had announced his demise in a statement released on the rapper’s Instagram page.

However, disproving the claims on Thursday morning, Oladips shared a footage of him alive and well.

In the video , captioned in Yoruba language “Orisha bi Iya Kosi” (There is no deity like a mother), he can be seen casually lounging outside a house with an elderly woman, who is believed to be his grandmother.

The video has since sparked viral reactions with some Nigerians astounded at the turn of events.

@sizeless12 wrote: How is he not dE@d?

@Aolawale1: He should go back

@la_cerebro: You wished death on yourself because of album that will still flop

@tobimanish: When them start to use phone for Heaven?

@abazwhyllzz: I think we should all calm down and listen to this guy,from the video we can see that he’s going through a lot,he might be depressed. Maybe the dêáth thing really happened and God saved him

@EmekaRi41930151: The dead shall rise again

@mayorpeezu: What was that nonsense before

@validmond: What has he achieved with this clout and deceit?? Better be careful as you spend the weeks ahead because the pricing of death is always cheap.