‘The battle for Omegle has been lost,’ popular video chat website shuts down after 14 years

Popular video website chat, Omegle, has shut down after 14 years.

Omegle, founded in 2009 by then-18-year-old Leif K-Brooks, gained global attention as a platform that allows people to anonymously chat, talk, and interact with strangers from all over the world. Users do not have to register, and thus there is no room to reveal any personal information.

At its launch in 2009, Brooks described the platform as “the idea of ‘meeting new people’ distilled down to almost its platonic ideal: the intrinsic safety benefits of the internet; users were anonymous to each other by default”.

However, the platform has been involved in controversy in recent times, with social media platforms facing intense scrutiny from regulators. Omegle was involved in a landmark case where a young American accused the platform of randomly pairing her with a paedophile.

In a lengthy statement announcing the closure, website founder Brooks said that operating Omegle is “no longer sustainable, neither financially nor psychologically,” adding that the battle has been lost.

The statement partly reads: “Over the years, people have used Omegle to explore foreign cultures; to get advice about their lives from impartial third parties; and to help alleviate feelings of loneliness and isolation. I’ve even heard stories of soulmates meeting on Omegle, and getting married. Those are only some of the highlights.

“Unfortunately, there are also lowlights. Virtually every tool can be used for good or for evil, and that is especially true of communication tools, due to their innate flexibility. The telephone can be used to wish your grandmother “happy birthday”, but it can also be used to call in a bomb threat. There can be no honest accounting of Omegle without acknowledging that some people misused it, including to commit unspeakably heinous crimes.

“I believe in a responsibility to be a “good Samaritan”, and to implement reasonable measures to fight crime and other misuse. That is exactly what Omegle did. In addition to the basic safety feature of anonymity, there was a great deal of moderation behind the scenes, including state-of-the-art AI operating in concert with a wonderful team of human moderators. Omegle punched above its weight in content moderation, and I’m proud of what we accomplished.

“Unfortunately, what is right doesn’t always prevail. As much as I wish circumstances were different, the stress and expense of this fight – coupled with the existing stress and expense of operating Omegle, and fighting its misuse – are simply too much. Operating Omegle is no longer sustainable, financially nor psychologically. Frankly, I don’t want to have a heart attack in my 30s.

“The battle for Omegle has been lost, but the war against the Internet rages on. Virtually every online communication service has been subject to the same kinds of attack as Omegle; and while some of them are much larger companies with much greater resources, they all have their breaking point somewhere. I worry that, unless the tide turns soon, the Internet I fell in love with may cease to exist, and in its place, we will have something closer to a souped-up version of TV – focused largely on passive consumption, with much less opportunity for active participation and genuine human connection.”