The Alternative Bank partners Gambia Bank on non-interest products

By Peter Egwuatu

The Alternative Bank (TAB) has taken steps to extend its reach beyond the shores of Nigeria as it partners Banque Sahelo-Salarienne pour l’Investissement et le Commerce (BSIC), a Gambian bank on non interest financial services.

The bank is hosting an executive delegation from BSIC, in a two-week exchange program, designed to promote collaboration between the non-interest banking sectors of Nigeria and Gambia’s financial services sectors.

TAB’s Managing Director, Hassan Yusuf, announced that the four-member delegation from BSIC is embarking on study tour of TAB’s operational and business processes as part of the prerequisites stipulated by The Gambia’s Central Bank to establish an operational window for a non-interest bank in the Gambian economy.

Yusuf said: “The visit will help nurture stronger relationships between The Alternative Bank and BSIC. The exchange program has the potential for significant impact on Gambia’s financial landscape specifically, and the broader scope of the continent’s non-interest banking market.”

Speaking on the visit, the Team Lead for BSIC and Director of the Islamic Banking Window, Mr. Malick Joof said “This visit provides us an opportunity to learn first-hand from the largest ethical banking organization in one of the most technologically advanced financial services markets on the continent.”

Joof added, “With this visit, we can take forward learnings that will further improve our operations in Gambia, and hopefully begin to lay the foundations for collaborations with the potential to expand ethical banking across the continent.”