Testimonies as Prophet Fufeyin’s liberation crusade comes to an end

It was testimonies of miracles galore as the Northeast Gospel crusade organised by the General Overseer and Founder of Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministries, CMDM, Billionaire Prophet Omoto Fufeyin came to an end Sunday, November 26 in Jalingo the Taraba state capital with more people testifying of what God has done for them.

The Holy Spirit-filled crusade which began Thursday, November 23 witnessed a massive and colossal occupation of Rev. Jolly Nyame’s stadium in Jalingo Taraba filled to capacity by believers of the gospel who trooped out to hear the gospel as ministered by Snr. Prophet Fufeyin at the crusade.

According to a source, at the crusade venue, a serving Nigeria Police Officer who came from the neighboring Northeastern state of Adamawa received her healing after battling a partial stroke for four years and was given cash empowerment. Papa J also with God’s power through Jesus Christ commanded babies in the womb of different pregnant women to hear his voice and play with him and come out safely during delivery which the babies complied with as commanded by Snr. Prophet Fufeyin.

“Fufeyin pronounced peace, prosperity, and success upon the government and people of Taraba state and the entire northeast and northern Nigeria as well as the country and the troubled part of the world.

“Fufeyin ((Papa J ) upon his arrival to Jalingo with his team of ministers was received by the Governor of Taraba state, His Excellency Kefas Agbu who also attended the divine encounter liberation crusade with his cabinet members, and the Man of God was also given a befitting guard of honour by the security agencies as well as the Boys Brigade and another paramilitary outfit in the Taraba state.

“Papa J thanked God for the successful crusade and urged those who give their life to Christ to continue in the faith and be strong just as he administered them to also do good to people around them as all are one in God.