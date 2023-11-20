Testimonies as Nestlé professional unveils new Maggi Signature Jollof

By Chioma Obinna

It was testimony galore during a Jollof carnival as Nestlé Professional in Lagos unveiled a new 100g pack size of Maggi Signature Jollof seasoning powder, a convenient and affordable option for out-of-home users including restaurants, bukas and hotels.

L – R: Chef Mark Punshak, Development Chef, Nestlé Nigeria PLC, Funmi Osineye, Business Manager, Nestlé Professional, Mrs. Surakat Idowu, Association of Professional Caterers and Decorators of Nigeria, Chef Nick Maaji, Vice President, South-West, Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria

Also, participants at the Jollof carnival had the opportunity to prepare and taste 10 different innovative Jollof recipes including Banga Jollof, Coconut Jollof, Asun Jollof, Nkwobi Jollof, Suya Jollof, and Seafood Jollof, all made from MAGGI Signature Jollof in the interactive cooking session.

A caterer, Mrs. Oluwayemisi Oluokun, who is also the Chief Executive Officer, of God’s Grace Events had the opportunity to recreate an innovative recipe, Nkwobi Jollof.

“I am thrilled that the Nkwobi Jollof I made today turned out so well. Maggi Signature Jollof gave it such a distinctive, rich flavour. Every caterer and chef needs to try this convenient pack to infuse the signature jollof taste into their meals.”

Speaking during the product unveiling, Funmi Osineye, Business Manager, Nestlé

Professional, said: “No occasion in Nigeria is complete without Jollof Rice, and that is why we are happy to introduce the 100g Maggi Signature Jollof as an affordable and convenient solution for our out-of-home customers. This new pack reinforces Nestlé’s leadership position and commitment to growing the culinary landscape in Nigeria.”

With its attractive packaging and unique flavours, the seasoning responds to current preferences for simplicity and efficiency to help customers create the one-pot meals more consumers prefer today.

Participants at the colourful Jollof Carnival included chefs, caterers, event planners, representatives of hotels, restaurants and the media.

One of the Chefs, Nick Maaji who is also the Vice President South-West of the Association of Professional Chefs Nigeria said: “The 100g pack size of Maggi Signature Jollof is time saving and convenient, making life easy for me as an Executive Chef. I believe that this will be the same experience for my colleagues in the industry. I also found the showcasing of the diverse ways Maggi Jollof brings recipes to life exciting. It has been a Jollof Carnival.

Speaking, the President of, the Association of Professional Caterers and Decorators in Nigeria, Mrs. Surakat Idowu, said: “I have been using Maggi since I was in catering school and find that Maggi Signature Jollof has a great aroma and delivers the authentic jollof taste! I must commend Nestlé Professional for introducing this convenient 100g pack option and encourage our caterers to try this product.”

Jollof rice is a spicy and savoury meal that occupies a special place in Nigerian cuisine. It is a centrepiece on special occasions, at parties, special events and gatherings. The Nigerian Jollof is renowned for its tasty, rich, and smoky flavour, loved by all. The introduction of an affordable, convenient 100g pack size is therefore a significant addition to Nestlé Professional Nigeria’s portfolio.