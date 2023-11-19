Tertiary institutions tasked on ICT adoption, compliance

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

WITH science and technology driving basically most human activities, the Committee of Directors of ICT of Nigerian Tertiary Institutions, COMDICT-NTI, has tasked tertiary institutions across the country on Information and Communication Technology, ICT, for better productivity and performance.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the COMDICT-NTI, Daniel Inusa Yakmut,

where Yakmut also explained that as a non-trade union association is committed to the development of ICT infrastructure and fostering the use of digital platforms in the education sector.

According to Yakmut, to achieve this, the Committee will on November 23, 2023 inaugurate its new Executive Council to lead other members from over 247 public tertiary institutions in the country, spanning universities, colleges of education and polytechnics owned by the State and Federal governments.

He said basically it is to institutionalize the use of technology in the tertiary institutions, whereby embedding technology in all the aspects of operations of the institutions.

He said: “We want to institutionalize the use of technology in our schools, embedding technology in all the aspects of operations of the institutions.

“We want to standardize the position of directors of ICT in our tertiary institutions because if a director is not serving for two to four years in the office, instability of appointments and policies makes it difficult to achieve high levels of ICT adoption and compliance in our schools.”

However, he pointed out that, “Nigerian Tertiary Institutions (NTIs) have suffered from the supply of fake ICT equipment because of poor control and oversight. We are not going to control how contracts are awarded but we are going to advise Management Boards and Councils of Tertiary Institutions (TIs) so as to ensure that standards are met. We will make sure that people who do business with the institutions are professionals.

“We are also partners and members of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) and the Computer Professionals Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN). We are also carrying the burden to ensure that standards are observed in the institutions.”

Meanwhile, he added that, “We want to cement the relationship between funding partners such as the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, NITDA, NCC, Galaxy Backbone, TETFUND and the tertiary institutions towards prioritizing funding of ICT projects.”

He also commended improved funding of ICT in the tertiary institutions as he acknowledged that, “In the year 2015, TETFUND formally enlisted ICT as one of its areas of annual intervention in the institutions. We are very happy that the funding has improved from N10 million to N100 million over time.

“We want to work closely with these funding partners by telling them exactly what our institution’s ICT needs are. Sometimes they intervene, but not really what we would have preferred.”