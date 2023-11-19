Terror War: ‘Niger remains essential member of Multinational Joint Task Force’

…Dismisses claims Niger troops have been withdrawn

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The High Command of the Multi-national Joint Task Force fighting against terrorism and extremist violence in the Lake Chad Basin Countries has dismissed media reports of certain organizations claiming that troops from Niger Republic who are part of the Joint Task Force have withdrawn thereby exposing border communities of North East to terrorist invasion.

According to MNJTF, the claims are baseless, while troops from the Niger Republic remain an integral part of the joint task force

A statement in this regard by Lieutenant Colonel Abubakar Abdullahi, Chief Military Public Information Officer made this known in Ndjamena – Chad on Sunday

It said, “The attention of Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has been drawn to inaccurate media reports by section of Nigerian media on the alleged withdrawal of Sector 4 Niger from the MNJTF.

“We would like to categorically state that these insinuations are baseless and lack any official correspondence, and Niger remains an integral member of the MNJTF.

“The MNJTF was established to create a safe and secure environment in areas affected by activities of Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

“Niger, along with other member countries, provides crucial support in achieving this mandate.

“We want to emphasize that at no point has there been any official communication regarding Niger’s withdrawal or exit from the MNJTF.

“These insinuations undermine the collaborative efforts and commitment of all member countries in their fight against terrorism and insecurity in the region.

“We urge media outlets and individuals to verify information from credible sources before broadcasting or disseminating it further.

“The MNJTF is committed to promoting peace, security, and stability in the region, and we emphasize the importance of accurate reporting to maintain public trust and confidence in our collective efforts.”