Tension in Ondo community as gunmen attack farmers, destroy settlement

By Dayo Johnson

Akure— Gunmen have attacked and destroyed farm settlements at Oluwa Forest Reserve, in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.



The gunmen allegedly invaded the settlement and destroyed the cocoa plantations in Temidire.

Speaking with newsmen in Akure, the state capital, the farmers said that the armed men, who invaded their farms shot sporadically into the air to scare them away.



The chairman of the farmers, Abayomi lsinleye, said that one of the invaders was apprehended and handed him over to Police Area Command in Ore.



Isinleye alleged that the gunmen were sent by SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, the company to which the state government allotted their cocoa farm to.



According to him, “Despite a court order restraining the Agro-Allied Company from taking over the land until the determination of the suit instituted by the farmers, the firm has continued to clear the plantations.”

He recalled that the existing interim injunction which was granted by Justice Aderemi Adegoroye of Ondo State High Court sitting in Ondo, restrained all respondents in the suit, including SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, to stop bulldozing the farmers’ cocoa plantations.



The chairman said that the operator of the bulldozer, who demanded for the court ruling when confronted by the farmers, urged the farmers to contact the management of SAO Agro-Allied Services before they could leave the farmlands.



According to him some of them had to struggle with the gunmen and were able to snatch two guns, a pump action and an air rifle, and one of the armed men was apprehended and taken to police station.

Call perpetrators to order, counsel tells Akeredolu

Also, speaking, their lawyer, Tope Temokun, called on Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, to “call whoever was in charge of SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited to order to save the state from this anarchy of profit-drive by a private company, which has shown over desperation in dislodging the farmers from their farmlands at all costs, in disregard of order of court and pendency of suit.”

One suspect arrested —Police



Meanwhile, the State Police Command, when contacted, confirmed the development and arrest of a suspect.

The state commands spokesperson Funmi Odunlami, said: “The two parties had been invited by the Area Commander in Ore to know the true position of things as investigation is still ongoing on the matter.”