Tension as gun men abduct Lagos govt official in Ikorodu

By Efe Onodjae

An official of Lagos State government, whose name is yet to be ascertained, was reportedly kidnapped by some hooded gunmen at his residence in Igbe-Oloja, Ikorodu, Lagos on Monday.

The incident which sent shock waves in and around the serene but swampy area reportedly took place around 9p.m., when the man was approaching his residence at Progressive Estate in Ikorodu.

He was said to have parked his car few meters to his house and after calling his wife to open the gate for him, he approached his gate only for the heavily armed gunmen to accost them and whisk him away.

It was gathered that the hoodlums escaped from the scene through the swamp close to the area.

Vanguard learned that the victim popularly called Jagaban is a senior staff of Revenue Department at Government House, Alausa and officials of government have been informed about the ugly development.

So far, sources said the kidnappers have called his wife and were demanding N20million for his release, while a team of policemen was said to be hovering in and around the area searching for clues that could lead to his rescue.

At press time, sources said some officials of government visited his residence and were still holding meeting with his family.

When contacted on phone, Lagos State police spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin told Vanguard that there was a case of kidnapping in the area but he could not say whether the victim was a government official or not.

“All I can tell you is that we received such a report but I cannot tell who he is. All I know is that our men are there and doing everything possible to rescue the man and apprehend the hoodlums that kidnapped him.”