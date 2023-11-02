Tech firms forge partnership to enhance internet domestication in Abuja, Kano

L-r: Mrs Ezinne Ekeghe, Legal Manager, Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria; Mr Muhammed Rudman, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, IXPN; Theresa Adeyinka, Chief Sales Officer, Layer3; and David Oyo Ita, Head, Business Development and Strategy, Layer3, during a partnership signing between IXPN and Layer3 in Lagos recently.

By Juliet Umeh

Provider of cloud and network technology solutions, Layer3, has partnered with the Internet eXchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN to enhance internet domestication in Abuja and Kano.

The partners said the collaboration is designed to enrich the lives of residents in these cities by providing improved access to Netflix and other online entertainment services.

They also stated that the partnership aligns perfectly with the surging demand for high-quality streaming services and the essential need for robust Internet infrastructure.

CEO of Layer3, Oyaje Idoko, while expressing excitement about the partnership, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with IXPN to bring world-class streaming experiences to broadband Internet users in Abuja and Kano. Our commitment to providing seamless Netflix access is a testament to our dedication to enhancing the digital lives of Nigerians.”

Also, CEO of IXPN, Muhammed Rudman, added: “This partnership marks a significant step forward in our mission to domesticate Internet traffic in Nigeria and provide substantial cost savings on Internet services. IXPN’s robust infrastructure, combined with Layer3’s world-class solutions, will make high-speed, buffer-free streaming a reality for Netflix enthusiasts and users in Abuja and Kano.

“Netflix traffic will no longer need to traverse the long route to Lagos or beyond, resulting in reduced latency and a high-quality experience.

“The partnership between Layer3 and IXPN is poised to redefine how Abuja residents enjoy online content, especially on Netflix. As Nigeria’s capital city continues to evolve and embrace the digital era, this collaboration will play a pivotal role in establishing Abuja as a digitally connected and entertainment-rich metropolis,” Rudman said.