Tech expert takes ‘Tech-in-the-Slum’ outreach to Makoko

By Gabriel Olawale

The convener of Evolve Connect organisation, a Cloud solutions community, Mr Martins Ilesanmi, has partnered with other tech experts to deliver the Tech-in-the-slum initiative.

Ilesanmi said the event scheduled for December 16 in Makoko area of Lagos State was borne out of the idea of redirecting youths and young adults’ career paths towards low-code Cloud solutions tech.

He said, “Through partnerships with freelancers who share the vision of EvolveConnect and freelance organisations, especially Microsoft Gig+, offering job opportunities to skilled individuals globally, as well as others like Upwork CSS, Limitless, and Gigmos, we are actively reshaping the lives of our talents in the contemporary tech landscape, ushering in a new era of career possibilities.

“Tech-in-the-slum is an initiative dedicated to identifying and nurturing tech talent in underserved communities. We believe that innovation knows no boundaries, and by reaching out to slum areas, we aim to provide opportunities for individuals with potential.

“Our ‘Tech for the Underserved’ initiative is dedicated to discovering and nurturing tech talent within marginalised communities. Our mission extends beyond the introduction of technology to these underserved areas; we are also committed to bringing joy to children, mothers, fathers, and all individuals in need by providing food, clothing, and celebrating with love.

“This is made possible through the collective efforts of individuals and freelancers worldwide working with Microsoft Gig+ freelance community. We firmly believe in the power of innovation that transcends boundaries, and we are devoted to extending opportunities to those with untapped potential in slum areas. Through tailored training and mentorship, we empower individuals to pursue careers in tech support, building a bridge between disadvantaged communities and the tech industry.”

The tech expert noted that empowering women, youths and those in underserved communities will go a long way in making the beneficiaries less dependent on the government.

“Through the sharing of information on technical support roles, we’ve facilitated job opportunities for over 500 individuals. This achievement is attributed to our comprehensive approach, including product-led webinars, technical training, mentorship, and interview preparations. These individuals have successfully joined the Gig+, Gigmos, and Limitless Microsoft Support Group via our collaborative platform. Moreover, more than 1200 Cloud support engineers, engaged with various Microsoft partners such as Gig+, Upwork CSS, Gigmos, and Limitless, actively utilize our platform. They collaborate through our EvolveConnect platform, providing insights-driven resolutions for Microsoft customers worldwide. To streamline access to these opportunities, we’ve established an efficient collaboration system.

“In 2021, we implemented an extensive training program focused on empowering more than 200 female students and graduates in Nigeria. The goal of this initiative was to provide them with the necessary skills to thrive in the job market. Our dedication to creating a positive impact in underserved communities gained recognition in 2021 when a national newspaper featured our training program for women in Nigeria. This acknowledgment underscores our commitment to narrowing the digital divide in disadvantaged areas through the ‘Tech-in-the-Slum’ initiative,” he added.