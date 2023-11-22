TASUED slashes tuition fees, accepts payment in instalments

…As alumni donate 2,000 seater hall

By Adesina Wahab

The management of the Tai Solarin University of Education, TASUED, Ijagun, near Ijebu Ode, has reduced the tuition fee payable by students by almost 40 per cent.



The school has also given the students the grace to pay twice.

Disclosing this on Wednesday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Oluwole Banjo, said the step was taken to ameliorate the pains of students and their parents in this trying period.

Banjo, who briefed the press on activities lined up for the combined 13th, 14th and 15th convocation ceremonies of the school, added that a series of meetings between the management, student leaders and other stakeholders were held where the decisions were taken.

With the development, students who were initially asked to pay N260,000 tuition fees will now pay N148,000 for stale students in education, while their counterparts in science will pay N158,000.

New students in science will pay N180,000, while those in education will pay N170,000.

Banjo explained further that 60 per cent of the fee must be paid at the start of the first semester, while the balance is to be paid at the beginning of the second semester.

On the recent security challenges students faced off campus, the VC said police authorities had swung into action and that the Ogun State government also promptly responded.

“The students that were brutalised by hoodlums were treated appropriately. They were kept at the University Guest House for about two weeks and they sat for their semester examinations. When they resume, they will undergo counselling.

“We are also going to roll out forms for our students who live off campus to fill in conjunction with their landlords for our Directorate of Students Affairs to be able to keep a tab on the students anywhere they are. The hostels we have do not face such challenges and we are working with private investors on the construction of hostels for our students,” he stated.

Giving a breakdown of the graduating students, the VC said 5,153 would graduate out of which 18 obtained first-class degrees.

Banjo also said a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Tunde Lemo, would be honoured with a doctorate during the convocation.