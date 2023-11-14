Taraba workers shun Labour strike

By Femi Bolaji

Taraba State workers ignored the directive of the organized labour and resumed work at their various duty posts Tuesday morning.

The state secretariat where most of the state government ministries and parastatals are located was a beehive of activities.

Vanguard observed that no labour leader was on the ground to enforce the strike order.

The state NLC Chairman, Peter Jediel could also not be reached for comments.

Commercial banks were also fully opened for business as well as all markets within the Jalingo metropolis.