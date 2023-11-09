Taraba: Police confirm death of teacher after stabbing incident

By Femi Bolaji, jalingo

Taraba State Command of the Nigerian Police Force has confirmed the death of one Mr. Bassey Sardauna, a secondary school teacher who was stabbed and bled to death.

Spokesman of the Police command, SP Abdullahi Usman who spoke, said the deceased was a staff of Model Secondary School, Jalingo.

He said the primary suspect who is an ex-student of the secondary school, conspired with some others to ambush the teacher.

He said the deceased was confirmed dead at federal medical centre, Jalingo where he was rushed to after the incident.

He also said investigations have commenced.

It was however gathered that the deceased was attacked and stabbed on his way home after closing hour.