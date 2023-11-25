Taraba Invasion: Gov Agbu welcomes Prophet Fufeyin to Jalingo

The Founder and Minister in charge of Christ Mercy Land Deliverance Ministry. CMDM, Billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin (Papa J) has taken an invasion crusade of deliverance, healing and empowerment to Taraba Stste Northeast Nigeria.

Prophet Fufeyin upon his arrival to Jalingo was welcomed by Governor of the State, Gov. Kefas Agbu who also presented an award of Excellence to the Prophet of God.

The crusade which is holding at Rev. Jolly Nyame stadium in Jalingo witnessed massive turn out of people within and outside Taraba state as many were healed and delivered from different captivities and evil yokes chains broken through the prayers by the Prophet of God.

While ministering to the people of Taraba, God servant Snr. Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin in the divinely charged atmosphere through God power prayed healing upon the sick, raised the limb and commanded different ailments to disappear from the lives of the oppressed and restoration of better health received by all.

Prophet Fufeyin after praying and carrying out deliverance against the captives and those that surrendered their lives to God also presented cash token of empowerment to them all at the crusade.

Traditional rulers , Civil Defence, other paramilitary agencies, Boys brigade and lovers of the Word of God trooped out in their larger numbers to welcome Prophet Fufeyin and his entourage in Jalingo.

Taraba state Gov. Kefas Agbu also attended the crusade 4-day crusade which began Thursday November 23 to climax Sunday November 26.