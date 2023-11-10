Taraba: Gov Kefas orders investigation into death of teacher

Gov Kefas Agbu

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Governor Agbu Kefas has sent a heartfelt condolence to the family and colleagues of Mr Bassey Sarduana Nkuphee who was stabbed by a student in Jalingo.

This was contained in a statement by Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Digital Communications, Emmanuel Bello.

He said the governor strongly condemned the action of the student and noted that a thorough investigation would be carried out.

According to the statement, “He (Governor Kefas) decried the use of drugs by some youths.

“He prayed for the repose of the soul of the deceased and said no teacher ought to lose their lives while impacting knowledge, describing the occurrence as highly regrettable.

“Relatedly, he said the free education policy is aimed at securing the future of the youths. The governor said part of the free education policy is to ensure the welfare and well-being of both the teachers and students. He emphasized the need to secure schools and make them safe for learning.

“He further noted that the stabbing incidence is an indication of the rot in society and a wake-up call for parents and all stakeholders to intensify their supervisory roles of their wards at home and in the schools.

“Governor Kefas doubled down on his commitment to ensuring that the educational system is thoroughly purged of all that has been bedevilling it.”

The deceased, Mr Nkuphee was a teacher with the Government Day Secondary School, Jalingo.