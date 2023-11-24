Tanker drivers’ union remains part of NUPENG, ex-chairmen insist

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Petroleum Tanker Drivers Branch of the Nigerian Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, NUPENG, will remain part of its umbrella body despite issues around last month’s election of new national executives, ex-chairmen of the group have said.

While calling for unity amongst its members, the former chairmen said all issues would be resolved amicably under the leadership of the new National Chairman, Comrade Augustine Egbon.

Speaking when they visited Comrade Egbon and the new executive council members in Abuja on Friday, they said the PTD has no plan to break away from NUPENG.

Former national chairman, PTD-NUPENG, Comrade John Ossai who affirmed the support of the former national chairmen to the new national officials, maintained that NUPENG would continue to play its leadership position in the affairs of the PTD Branch.

He therefore appealed to Unit Chairmen to continue to cooperate with the national leadership under Comrade Egbon, emphasizing that “we are proud of the election that our mother union, NUPENG handled, which produced the new leadership.

“We have to pay a courtesy call on our new national chairman. I want to use this opportunity to call on all the branch units of PTD nationwide to pledge their loyalty to the new leadership. The fight by those calling themselves faction is uncalled for and driven by self-interest. We won’t accept it. NUPENG and PTD is one.

“Today, the Union is more refined. The PTD won’t break away from NUPENG for any reason. I am appealing to all the members to be law-abiding and loyal to their national chairman and NUPENG. That’s the flag we have been flying”, he added.

Also speaking, another former national chairman, Comrade Tijani Zubair described the new national chairman as a bridge builder and peacemaker whose leadership would address the demands of the Union for better welfare for tanker Drivers and good roads for haulage of petroleum products

He cautioned against the call for a strike by the aggrieved group who claimed to be a faction as he noted that any strike action would amount to a deliberate plot to cause a crisis in the distribution of petroleum products ahead of the holiday season and attempt to sabotage the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Comrade Egbon in his remark thanked the former national chairmen for the visit and assured them that his leadership would continue to cement the existing warm relationship with NUPENG and avoid any action that could threaten the peace in the downstream sector of the oil industry.

“Today is a day that I can say I am very happy because I can feel the support of our ex-national chairmen of this union. These are the people we served. They were there in Ibadan when we held our election.

“This shows that all the past national chairmen of PTD are with us. Without NUPENG, PTD can’t stand. We aren’t going back, in our support, no matter what. NUPENG is our father. For me, I will follow in the footsteps of our past leaders. We are going to work together.

“We also pledge our total support to the Bola Tinubu government. We won’t allow any group to sabotage this government under the guise of being members of PTD- -NUPENG. We will not sabotage this government, anybody that calls for strike in PTD or NUPENG illegally, we will hand them over to law enforcement agencies”, he warned.