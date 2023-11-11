Tackle forex crisis businesswoman urges FG

By Esther Onyegbula

Sequel to the escalating price of seafood, renowned businesswoman Alhaja Simiat Jimoh has called on the government to find lasting solutions to the high exchange rate.

While speaking with journalists on Friday in Lagos State Alhaja Jimoh said: “Seafood sellers are finding it extremely difficult to cope with the escalating price of fish caused by the high exchange rate. We can no longer cope with the ugly situation.”

Appealing to the government, Alhaja Jimoh said: “The government should look into the exchange rate and do all it can urgently to strengthen the naira.

“A lot of businesses are dying because of the high dollar rate of naira. Fish has become very expensive. Fish that we used to buy for N10,000 is now selling for N40,000 and when we complain to those importing the fish they blame it on the high exchange rate.

“The cost generating alternative power supply is expensive because the price of diesel is expensive. To operate and maintain a standard cold room requires so much funding.

“Because of its nature, seafood is perishable, unlike rice which can be stored in a place for long. Those in the food business pay heavily for the diesel to preserve the seafood and this is eaten deep into our capital.

“As the CEO of Progress People Nigeria Ltd, who has been in the industry for a very long time, if the government does not address the situation urgently it can degenerate into a crisis worse than #endsars.

“Let the government, as a matter of urgency, stabilise the exchange rate to avert another #endsars protests,” she added.

Condemning those protesting over high fish prices, Alhaja Jimoh said they were hired thugs attempting to sabotage the efforts of stakeholders in the industry, as “They don’t mean well for the sector.”