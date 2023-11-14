Sylva urged to work with Diri for better Bayelsa

Sylva-Diri

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the last governorship election in Bayelsa state, Chief Timipre Sylva has been told to demonstrate the spirit of sportsmanship by working with Governor Douye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who won the election.

National president, New Nigeria Initiative and Diaspora, Alhaji Musa Saidu made the appeal in a chat with Vanguard, describing the election as largely peaceful.

“If there is no contest no winner, so the opposition should work with the government to build the state. The APC governorship candidate Chief Timipre Sylva is a leader, he should work with the state government for the good of the state.”

Saidu who is also the Arewa leader in the south said he was on ground with members of his New Nigeria Initiative and Diaspora to monitor the election across the state, stressing that it was generally peaceful.

He said they were in several communities across the state, adding that the only place they heard report of slight fracas that allegedly consumed one person was in the Nembe area.

“As president New Nigeria Initiative and Diaspora, and Chairman Arewa in southern Nigeria, I monitored the election, alongside members of our bodies. The election was peaceful, security operatives did a good job.

“Except Nembe where they had small fracas, it was generally a peaceful election.”

Saidu further lauded the National Security Adviser, NSA, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the Inspector General of Police, Mr Kayode Egbetokun and other security agencies for the peace witnessed in most parts of the state during the exercise.

“We should thank the Inspector General of Police, the NSA for the peaceful election in Bayelsa. They have averted a crisis. This is unique, before now election was not like this in Bayelsa.

“I went round, got to Kolokuma in Opokuma, it was only in Nembe and Brass we got a report of a slight fracas. It was a peaceful election. I saw the zeal of the Bayelsa people for a peaceful election.

While congratulating the winner of the election – Governor Diri, he also lauded him for saying his government was ready to work with the opposition to take the state to greater heights.

“At the same time, we thank the governor for saying he was ready to work with all for the good of the state.”